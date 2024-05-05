‘Crew’ started conversation that women can also break box office records, says Kareena Kapoor

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

The box office success of her latest release “Crew” is a sign that there is no gender bias today, says actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is happy the heist comedy has “broken barriers” when it comes to films fronted by women.

“Crew”, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, revolves around three air hostesses, who work for an airline that goes bankrupt, and decide to take control of their fate. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie hit the screens on March 29 and has grossed over Rs 150 crore at the ticket window.

Going forward, Kareena said she will continue to associate herself with projects that “break norms”.

“Films are a form of entertainment and if you have a powerful message in the form of entertainment like 'Crew'... It had three women leading (a film) coming into theatres... We have done a business of over Rs 150 crore... That in itself is a validation that today there is no gender bias. We are trying to break those norms.

“It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy 'Crew' has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules,” Kareena, who played the role of Jasmine Kohli in “Crew”, told PTI in an interview here.

UNICEF India on Saturday named the 43-year-old star its new National Ambassador.

Kareena, who has been associated with the not-for-profit organisation since 2014 as a Celebrity Advocate, said she has grown as a person over the last decade.

“We have travelled to different places across India, where I have interacted with children, teachers, and parents. They have spoken about their story, aspirations and dreams.

“Through UNICEF, I have grown from the person I was 10 years ago to what I am today as a National Ambassador... It's been a very fulfilling journey for me. I've had such amazing memories,” she said.

The actor, a passionate advocate of child rights, education and health, said she is looking forward to utilising her reach as a celebrity to help in her role as UNICEF India's National Ambassador.

“As an actor in (the film) industry, I have a voice that can reach millions of people. So that responsibility is definitely there and I want to use it (voice) to gather support for our children across the country.

“It's also the responsibility of the parents to understand the needs of their children. I'm proud that I have this voice and I know that people follow me and look up to me. I understand they listen to what I say. I want to use this for something, especially when it comes to ensuring children's rights,” she added.

Child development shouldn't be limited to book learning, said Kareena.

“Whether it's reading or the focus on arts, child development is not just about reading books in schools and writing. It's also encouraging them (to master) their particular skill. So, my focus is going to be on all of that.”

The actor is awaiting the release of her next film “The Buckingham Murders”, a crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in “Singham Again”, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

“I am shooting for 'Singham Again', which will be released around Diwali. Then, there is 'The Buckingham Murders' which I did with Hansal Mehta... I'm very excited about it because I play a mother and she's a detective. It's an interesting, women-oriented, strong part,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan