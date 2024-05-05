 ‘Crew’ started conversation that women can also break box office records, says Kareena Kapoor : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Crew’ started conversation that women can also break box office records, says Kareena Kapoor

‘Crew’ started conversation that women can also break box office records, says Kareena Kapoor

The 43-year-old star says she will continue to associate herself with projects that 'break norms'

‘Crew’ started conversation that women can also break box office records, says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 5

The box office success of her latest release “Crew” is a sign that there is no gender bias today, says actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is happy the heist comedy has “broken barriers” when it comes to films fronted by women.

“Crew”, also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, revolves around three air hostesses, who work for an airline that goes bankrupt, and decide to take control of their fate. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie hit the screens on March 29 and has grossed over Rs 150 crore at the ticket window.

Going forward, Kareena said she will continue to associate herself with projects that “break norms”.

“Films are a form of entertainment and if you have a powerful message in the form of entertainment like 'Crew'... It had three women leading (a film) coming into theatres... We have done a business of over Rs 150 crore... That in itself is a validation that today there is no gender bias. We are trying to break those norms.

“It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy 'Crew' has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules,” Kareena, who played the role of Jasmine Kohli in “Crew”, told PTI in an interview here.

UNICEF India on Saturday named the 43-year-old star its new National Ambassador.

Kareena, who has been associated with the not-for-profit organisation since 2014 as a Celebrity Advocate, said she has grown as a person over the last decade.

“We have travelled to different places across India, where I have interacted with children, teachers, and parents. They have spoken about their story, aspirations and dreams.

“Through UNICEF, I have grown from the person I was 10 years ago to what I am today as a National Ambassador... It's been a very fulfilling journey for me. I've had such amazing memories,” she said.

The actor, a passionate advocate of child rights, education and health, said she is looking forward to utilising her reach as a celebrity to help in her role as UNICEF India's National Ambassador.

“As an actor in (the film) industry, I have a voice that can reach millions of people. So that responsibility is definitely there and I want to use it (voice) to gather support for our children across the country.

“It's also the responsibility of the parents to understand the needs of their children. I'm proud that I have this voice and I know that people follow me and look up to me. I understand they listen to what I say. I want to use this for something, especially when it comes to ensuring children's rights,” she added.

Child development shouldn't be limited to book learning, said Kareena.

“Whether it's reading or the focus on arts, child development is not just about reading books in schools and writing. It's also encouraging them (to master) their particular skill. So, my focus is going to be on all of that.”

The actor is awaiting the release of her next film “The Buckingham Murders”, a crime thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in “Singham Again”, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

“I am shooting for 'Singham Again', which will be released around Diwali. Then, there is 'The Buckingham Murders' which I did with Hansal Mehta... I'm very excited about it because I play a mother and she's a detective. It's an interesting, women-oriented, strong part,” she said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

2
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

3
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

5
Punjab

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

6
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

7
Haryana

4 get death for raping cousins, murdering two of family in Haryana's Nuh

8
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

9
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

10
Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Says the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex ...

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Relatives express shock on the news of Kamalpreet's arrest, ...

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your results

CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result

Board to discontinue compartment exams

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Police say the body of the Class 8 student is found along a ...

Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP

Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP

The poll authority has asked the state government to submit ...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to 3 accused

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure