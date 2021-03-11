Cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti to make debut with ‘Ishq Pashmina’

Mumbai, May 21

Influencer-actor Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar, sister of Cricketer Deepak Chahar, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming love story ‘Ishq Pashmina’.

Krishna Shanti Production has announced its first film, ‘Ishq Pashmina’. Bhavin Bhanushali is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Vellapanti’ and ‘A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend’.

Bhavin says: “The character in ‘Ishq Pashmina’ was one of the main deciding factors of my involvement. It was a challenging role and I’m happy that I took it. I loved working with Malti, my co-star, a very sweet individual. Zarina ma’am did not make us feel that we are working with such a senior artist.” “I’m excited for the audience to see the film and be moved by the story. Arvind who is also debuting as a director like me and Malti gave his all in making this film. He is a very hardworking guy and I’m glad to get to work with him.” “The music in the film is top-notch and I have been in love with all the songs. It is going to be a really beautiful musical journey as well. I wish that the audience will love it just as much.” ‘Ishq Pashmina’ will depict a soulful, poetic, and unusual love story which is bound to touch the hearts of the audience.

Malti said: “I’m so beyond happy to be a part of ‘Ishq Pashmina’. It was an amazing experience working with Bhavin, he is very an amazing co-actor, and our director Arvind, who I believe has done such a fine job at directing as it is a heavy responsibility. Zarina ma’am was so kind and patient with all of us and it was more than we could’ve asked for.” Besides Bhavin and Malti, the film includes a stellar cast such as veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, Kainat Arora, Gaurika Mishra, Vijay Mishra, Sunil Yash Chaurasiya and Vikram.

The film is directed by Arvind Pandey who is making a debut in direction with ‘Ishq Pashmina.’ In the words of the debutant director Arvind Pandey: “As it is mine, Bhavin’s and Malti’s movie debut, we gave our all to it and I believe this gives a very good perspective to the film. The whole cast and crew are overflowing with talent.” “The film has been completely shot and is currently under post-production and we makers can’t wait to share the excitement with the audience. Since I have also written the screenplay of this film, it is very close to my heart.”—IANS

