Crime thriller, sitcom comedy and romantic dramas, here are the top online releases for the week

April 3 The Blacklist on Colors Infinity

Crime thriller The Blacklist is an enticing story that follows the life of Raymond Reddington aka Red, an ex-government agent who is one of the world’s most wanted fugitives. In an interesting turn of events, he surrenders to the FBI and agrees to assist them to detain the people on the ‘blacklist’, like international terrorists, mobsters and spies.

April 5 The Lady in Dignity on MX Player

The Lady in Dignity, a spicy drama, takes a jab at the hypocrisy of the supposedly elegant upper class, exposing their inelegance and flaws. A captivating tale of power, manipulation and betrayal, get ready to witness how one’s status can be both a blessing and a curse.

April 7 Jubilee on Prime Video

Amazon Original series, Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, boasts of an ensemble cast, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, among others. Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee.

April 5 Gutar Gu on Amazon miniTV

Modern teen romance Gutar Gu captures the nuances, intricacies and subtlety of young love. The series features Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in the lead roles. This six-episode series has been produced by Guneet Monga’s Oscar-winning Production House, Sikhya Productions.

April 7 Party Down Season 3 on Lionsgate Play

Rated the best comedy sitcom of 2009, Party Down makes its digital premiere on Lionsgate Play. This Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan and Ryan Hansen starrer is known for its impeccable comic timing and witty star cast. It follows a group of struggling actors who move to Los Angeles.