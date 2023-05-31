Critically acclaimed Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero to stream on OTT

The Malayalam film, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, is set to stream on Sony LIV on June 7. Within 10 days of release in cinemas, it shattered box office records and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film showcases the resilience of the people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of a calamity and how unity becomes their driving force. As the floodwaters rise, their individual journeys converge, embodying the unyielding spirit of a community and transforming ordinary men into extraordinary heroes.

Talking about the film, Jude Anthany Joseph says, “2018: Everyone is a Hero is a homage to the collective experience of the people of Kerala during the 2018 floods, and to be able to bring it to the screen and see the kind of love it has been receiving has been a truly fulfilling experience. Through this film, we aimed to commemorate the heroism and courage shown by every individual during the catastrophe. With the film now set to stream on Sony LIV, I’m happy that more people will get to witness it.”

The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar and Anto Joseph, and it features Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, and Aparna Balamurali among others.