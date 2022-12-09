Crystal clear

Actress Margot Robbie’s next appearance as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is undetermined at this point, but the Oscar nominee already knows what she wants for whenever her anti-hero does return — A Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance. Robbie said she had been trying to get the queer romance off the ground for years.

“I have been pushing for that for years,” Robbie said. Asked if she has an actor in mind to play Poison Ivy, Robbie responded: “Honestly... I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it.” — IANS