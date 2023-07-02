 Cuteness alert: Sonam Kapoor, son Vayu wear matching sneakers : The Tribune India

Rhea Kapoor shares pictures from her London diaries

Cuteness alert: Sonam Kapoor, son Vayu wear matching sneakers

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu. Instagram/rheakapoor



London, July 2

Actor Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her vacation to the fullest in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu and sister-producer Rhea Kapoor. From walking with her son to twinning sneakers with him, the latest pictures of the mother-son duo left fans awestruck.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea gave a sneak peek into their London diaries.

In one of the pictures, Sonam is seen holding baby Vayu in her arms, while Anand Ahuja is playing with him.

Sonam looked gorgeous in a black oversized jacket that she paired with matching trousers.

She kept her tresses open for the look and accessorized the outfit with sunglasses.

But what grabbed the attention was the matching sneakers of mother and son.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Walking with Vayu." In another picture, Anand can be seen carrying Vayu on one of his shoulders.

As London is one of the favourite holiday destinations of several Bollywood celebrities.

Few days ago, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently joined Sonam's family for a dinner date.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew).

Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam's husband Anand, Sonam's sister Rhea and Rhea's husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table.

"What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena sharing a picture from the London eatery.

Coming to Sonam's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

