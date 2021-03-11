‘Cuteness overloaded’: Saba Ali Khan beautifully captures big brother Taimur protecting Jehangir

Chandigarh, May 12
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan has shared an adorable picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The photo shows five-year-old Taimur trying to lift Jehangir.
Saba said older siblings are always protective towards the younger ones.
The picture shows Jeh trying to hold Taimur and the latter trying to protect him. Taimur and Jehangir are lovingly called Tim and Jeh. Fans couldn't get enough of the little ones as they shared the frame.
She wrote: "Big brother protects #timtim
Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan
Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan"
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress
Attacks the grand old party for 'working against national in...
Farmers' protest: Talks between representatives of 23 Punjab unions and CM Bhagwant Mann begin
Farmers had announced their decision to start a dharna in Ch...
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
In Punjab, permission mandatory now for keeping pets in govt houses
The order was issued on Wednesday
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Indrani had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a spec...