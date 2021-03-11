‘Cuteness overloaded’: Saba Ali Khan beautifully captures big brother Taimur protecting Jehangir

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan has shared an adorable picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The photo shows five-year-old Taimur trying to lift Jehangir.

Saba said older siblings are always protective towards the younger ones.

The picture shows Jeh trying to hold Taimur and the latter trying to protect him. Taimur and Jehangir are lovingly called Tim and Jeh. Fans couldn't get enough of the little ones as they shared the frame.

She wrote: "Big brother protects #timtim

Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan

Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan"