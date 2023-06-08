 Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan : The Tribune India

Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Yogesh Tripathi



The TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan will see the entry of a new character. Daroga Happu Singh (played by Yogesh Tripathi) will be caught in a web of trouble when an unexpected special guest barges into his humble abode.

In the fun track, his character Happu suffers from cynophobia, a fear of dogs due to his past encounters. The Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) plans a vacation and assigns his mischievous pet, Raju, a dog to Happu’s care. Everyone in the house enjoys Raju’s company except for Happu, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), and Kate (Gazal Sood).

Yogesh Tripathi said, “Happu requests Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) to keep Raju in his place. But Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar) declines. So, Happu has no option but to take care of Raju himself. In a short time, Hritik (Aaryan Prajapati), Chamchi (Zaara Warsi, and Ranbir (Somya Azad) develop a fondness for Raju and can’t bear to say goodbye to him on Commissioner’s return from his trip. They hatch a cunning scheme to hide Raju and entrust him to a kind-hearted beggar for safekeeping.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner will be seen demanding to know the whereabouts of Raju. Happu, who is completely clueless about Raju’s disappearance, faces the Commissioner’s wrath.

The actor further mentioned, “To teach Happu a lesson, the Commissioner decides to make him his pet dog until Raju is found.”

Sharing his experience of shooting for the new track, Yogesh said, “Being a dog lover, I was over the moon shooting with this adorable bundle of joy. He is the finest co-star I have ever had! Raju is a superstar in his own right, incredibly cute and impeccably trained. Shooting with Raju was a blast, bringing both challenges and sheer delight. We left no stone unturned in planning each scene, and we even had a dog trainer on our team to ensure Raju’s perfect performance. He was treated like royalty on sets! We showered Raju with love and care, making him one of the most pampered members of our crew.”

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

