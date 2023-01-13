Cyrus Sahukar is back with latest season of Nat Geo’s It Happens Only in India

National Geographic in India is back with a brand-new season of its original series—It Happens Only in India.
The show along with actors, Cyrus Sahukar and Shenaz Treasury, will explore the fascinating and enriching stories of India across multiple spheres.
Premiering on January 15 at 8 pm, the series will introduce viewers to some of India’s most wondrous places, local cuisines, astounding mega structures and art forms like Gatka. Sharing his experience, Cyrus said, “Our country is full of surprises and I have always been intrigued by the fascinating tales India has to offer. It has been a wonderful experience and gave me an opportunity to be a part of the beautiful, unique stories of our country and share them with viewers in my own style.” Shenaz also added, “I have always been a travel enthusiast and love exploring new cultures and quirky places around the world.”
