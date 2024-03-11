Czech beauty Krystyna Pyszkova crowned Miss World; Sini Shetty makes it to Top 8

ANI

Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World at a glittering ceremony co-hosted by filmmaker and celebrity talk show host Karan Johar in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Miss India Sini Shetty (C) with Miss Lebanon (R) and Miss Australia (L) during the grand finale

Krystyna was crowned by Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 years. It was last held in Bengaluru in 1996.

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha

The Czech beauty edged out Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the title. Miss India (and Mumbai girl) Sini Shetty could make it only to the Top 8.

Harbhajan Singh

Shetty’s answer to the competition question in the Top 8 stage did not impress the judges and resulted her in being ousted from the competition. She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women.

Sini said social media had the power to change the world and that it had led to an increasing participation of women across different fields. She added that social media can make the world march towards progress. As many as 40 contestants from around the world were chosen for the grand finale out of the 112 who participated in the event.

Kriti Sanon

The grand finale turned out to be a star-studded event as it saw Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde (both served on the panel of judges), Manushi Chhillar (the last Indian woman to be crowned Miss World in 2017) and Sonakshi Sinha (who spoke at the event) as well as Hindi pop stars Shaan and Neha and Tony Kakkar (who put up electrifying performances), reality TV specialists Shiv Thakare and Mannara Chopra, and even Test cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

The leading ladies of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar — Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal — also made an appearance on a deferred live broadcast. The first track of the series, Sakal Ban, released on Saturday was also played at the venue. — IANS

Priyanka chopra cheers For Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani was honoured with the ‘Beauty with a Purpose Humanitarian Award’ at the 71st Miss World finale. She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work. Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, lauded Nita Ambani’s work via a special pre-recorded video message. In the message, Priyanka said, “I have had the honour and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone, whom I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what happens behind the scenes, and I have witnessed first-hand her passion, commitment, and eye for detail in everything she does. To me, Nita Ma’am epitomises exactly what Mrs Morley tried to instill in our young minds back then.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Karan Johar #Mumbai