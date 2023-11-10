Sumbul Touqeer, who is playing the lead role in Kavya, is happy with the way her career has shaped up. She played the lead in Imlie as well and acted in the film Article 15. She has also done many hit shows like Jodha Akbar, Gangaa, Balveer and Chandragupta Maurya

She made headlines when she did Bigg Boss. On being asked what difference she finds in doing daily shows and reality shows, she says, “Daily soaps are like daal chawal, the audience relate and emote with soap characters and reality show content is unpredictable and generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name wherever I go. On being asked about the adulation she says, “I am a people’s person and always value my fans. About celebration of festivals, she says, “I have been brought up in a cosmopolitan environment so I celebrate all the festivals and I request my fans to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. One shouldn’t burn crackers. We are facing a pollution problem. So, if we can’t solve the problem we should not increase the problem. ”