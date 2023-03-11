Daisy Shah to make digital debut with Lahora- The Kingdom

Lahora- The Kingdom is the web series inspired from the life of Queen Didda, daughter of Simharja, the King of Lahora.

Didda ruled Kashmir directly and indirectly for five decades between the tenth and eleventh centuries.

Daisy Shah has been roped in to play the titular character. This will mark Daisy’s debut on OTT.

Daisy says, “The story prompted me to do this project. It’s also about how women were looked at in that era, and then how this woman changed things.”

It is directed by Shahid Kazmi. Other actors on board for Kazmi’s ambitious project are Sara Khan, Arjun Manhas, Jagjeet Singh, Ray Parihar, Aarti Bhagat, Fezan Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah.

The series will go on the floors in April and will be shot in Mumbai and Kashmir.