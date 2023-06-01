Daler Mehndi brings 'Chardi Kala', an uplifting shabad with catchy tune

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Singer-songwriter Daler Mehndi has released his latest musical offering titled 'Chardi Kala'. It is a shabad that has lifted his spirits and kept him upbeat in toughest phases of life and darkest of times.

'Chardi Kala' is a Punjabi expression that means aspiring to maintain a mental state of eternal resilience, optimism and joy; an acceptance that life ebbs and flows with hardship and to rise above that adversity.

These words denote that one should remain in a positive state of mind. For the singer, it is a blessing that a mother gives to her child, a smiling response that an ailing father gives to his son lest he worries. “I was asked by a mother to sing 'Chardi Kala', make a song on it. In order to honor her desire, I went and composed 'Chardi Kala'."

He shared the message on Instagram as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

Daler Mehndi adds, "Every time I sat to write the lyrics, the only words that came to me were those that held me in my toughest time. The shabad authored by Guru Arjan Dev Ji 'Jaa Tu Mere Val Hai Ta Kya Mohchhanda', which means why should I worry when I have you'. Nothing embodies 'Chardi Kala' better than Guru ji's bani."

Here's the song:

Daler asked my wife Taran Mehndi to sing the backing vocals. "You can hear her in the shabad," he says.

'Chardi Kala' is a simple, hummable tune that is easy to sing along.

#daler mehndi