DalerMehndi enters virtual world with BalleBalle Land

After the success of the inaugural concert on PartyNite Metaverse, renowned singer Daler Mehendi buys land on the Metaverse for an undisclosed amount, which he also announced on the Kapil Sharma show in a cryptic manner. Touted as Balle Balle Land (BBL), the space in the Metaverse owned by Daler Mehndi will host Punjabi concerts, events and movie-related activities.

Balle Balle Land also marks the first purchase of land on Metaverse in India

During the launch, after the meet and greet concluded, a colourful spectacle of a concert was unleashed where Daler Mehendi was seen singing for his natives and fans. The singer’s avatar appeared handing out passports as NFTs to fans and welcoming everyone on board. Daler Mehndi says, “Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky’s the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence and hence created Balle Balle Land. This platform will also help me nurture talent.”