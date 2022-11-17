 Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69 : The Tribune India

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

Daljeet died of prolonged illness

Late film actress Daljeet Kaur Khangura. File photo



Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, November 17

Punjabi film actress, Daljeet Kaur Khangura (69), a native of Aitiana village of Raikot subdivision, died at Sadhar Bazaar hamlet near here on Thursday morning.

Born (1953) and raised in Siliguri, a convent school student, Daljeet Kaur Khangura was good in studies, sports and art as well. After graduating from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, Daljeet joined Pune Film Institute and succeeded in starting her career by acting in a short film Bonga, directed by another student of her college Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Daaj, Giddha, Saidan Jogan, Putt Jattan De, Roop Shaqinan Da, Ishaq Nimana, Mamla Garbar Hai, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola, Kee Banu Duniya Da, Sohni Mahiwal, Jagga Daku and Anakh Jattan Dee were among those over 50 Punjabi films that helped Daljeet Kaur Khangura rule the roost in the Punjabi film industry for almost two decades ( from 1976 to 1996). She is also known to have performed in some popular Hindi films.

Daljeet was also a national hockey and kabaddi player.

Daljeet had been living with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura at Sadhar Bazaar during her protracted illness before demise on Thursday. Her husband Harminder Singh Deol had died in an accident in Mumbai many years ago.

Body of the actress, once known as ‘Hema Malini’ of Punjabi film, was cremated at Sadhar village in the afternoon.

