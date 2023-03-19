Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel head to their first of 'many' honeymoons like this

ANI
Mumbai, March 19
Newlywed TV actor Dalljiet Kaur shared a "first of manyyy' selfies" from her honeymoon trip on her Instagram story. The actor tied the knot with her fiancee Nikhil Patel on Saturday.
In the selfie, Dalljiet and Nikhil were seen twinning in black. The new bride's 'chooda' could be easily spotted in the frame. Dalljiet also shared a funny reel video.
Dressed in bridal outfits, Dalljiet was seen being pulled by her husband in a luggage-carrying trolly. In the caption, Dalljiet wrote, "Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let's call this one our "Honeymoon"!
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
For the D-day celebrations, Dalljiet chose a light-coloured lehenga. She added vibrancy to the bridal look by selecting a red dupatta. Nikhil wore colour-coordinated sherwani.
Dalljiet's close friends Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra attended the marriage ceremony.
In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official.
"The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.
Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show 'Kulvaddhu' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014.
However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.
