Damian Hurley says filming his mom Elizabeth Hurley's racy scene felt 'totally normal'

IANS

British actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley “felt totally normal” while he directed her in racy scenes. The mother and son say they feel more like siblings, which they know seems unusual to outsiders. Damian has spent years taking photographs of his mother wearing bikinis.

The 58-year-old actress shared there was “nothing gratuitous” shot for 21-year-old Damian’s Strictly Confidential film, and added that she “felt very comfortable” getting intimate with another woman in front of her son, who was behind the camera.

The actress also shared that the “budget couldn’t run to” hiring an intimacy coordinator on set.

“I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don’t know what that says about us,” Damian said.

He added, “I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing, that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we’ll just have grown up with in everyday life.” Damian grew up without his late father Steve Bing.

He explained his relationship, “We’re like siblings. I think when it’s just two of you, any farce of ‘I’m the parent, you’re the child, I’m going to tell you off’ goes out the window. “You start seeing each other as real humans way sooner than when there are two parents, two kids, and you’re separated from the adults,” he said.