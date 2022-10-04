Dancer Gori Nagori, one of the contestants in Colors’ Bigg Boss 16, talks about her plans

What are your reasons for joining Bigg Boss?

It is one of the biggest platforms on Indian television to showcase talent. I will get better exposure. And then Salman Khan is the host of this show. Sharing screen space with him is a dream come true.

How will we see you inside the BB house?

I am a cheerful person and love to enjoy life. But if someone tries to mess with me, I am not all that quiet.

How comfortable are you with household work?

Not much. There was a time when I used to work at home but not anymore. I can cook but I can’t make rotis. My specialty is that I can break into a dance while doing household work.

You are a fan of Salman Khan. Which is your favourite Salman film?

Yes. My favourite film of his is Maine Pyar Kiya. His swag makes him different from others.

What will be your dressing style inside the house?

I don’t have a designer but you will see me in a different avatar. I am sure Salman Khan is going to like my looks.

How and when did you start dancing?

It all started with a DVD of Shakira. I simply loved her moves. I used to imitate Shakira. Gradually people started calling me the Shakira of Rajasthan. I am a self-taught person.

Who do you follow in India when it comes to dance?

Nora Fatehi for her amazing belly dance, Rakhi Sawant for her item songs and Sushmita Sen for her graceful moves.

When you decided to take up dancing as a career option, what was your parents’ reaction?

Initially, I did not get much support because a career in dancing was not something they wanted for me. It was my determination which pulled me through. Now, when I am entering the Bigg Boss house, my mother and siblings have sent me their good wishes.

What is your dream as a performer?

I want to establish my name in my field. People should know me by my dance form.