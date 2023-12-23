Dancing diva...

Sayli Salunkhe, who plays the role of Vandana in the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is set to groove on the stage of the 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards. She will be performing on the hit songs of Bollywood diva Rani Mukherjee, including Kudi Kavari, Piya Piya and Koi Mil Gaya.
Sayli says, “I am really looking forward to these awards, as this is my first year when I will be a part of it all. To top it off, I am performing also, so am very excited about it. I quite love dancing and excited about my performance.”
The Indian Television Academy Awards will air on Star Plus at 7.30 pm on December 31.
