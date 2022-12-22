Dangerous Liaisons is all about love, lust & ambition

Dangerous Liaisons is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from December 23. It stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton and is a prequel to Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ popular 18th-century novel about French nobles entangled in a web of love, lust, ambition and revenge.

Set in Paris during the 1700s, the show captures a time where sexual adventures of all kinds were common. Alice Englert, said, “Camille is not a character that I want to relate to. I want to have a conversation with her. It’s so important to play the characters without judgment.”