Daniel Radcliffe opens up on how he was ‘terrified’ of Alan Rickman in first three ‘Harry Potter’ films

IANS

Los Angeles, April 12

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has stated that he was “deathly afraid” of Alan Rickman’s character, Professor Severus Snape, who taught potions at Hogwarts.

“I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice? Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you,” Radcliffe said on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, reports deadline.com.

“I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, ‘This guy hates me’,” he added.

The actor who portrayed ‘Harry Potter’ then watched an interview in which Rickman discussed him and the rest of the young ‘Harry Potter’ stars before his death.

In it, Rickman reflected on the “huge pride” he felt for Radcliffe succeeding on Broadway at the time and the pressure that the young actors faced from an early age.

“He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in Equus. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive,” Radcliffe said.

The actor added, “He would take me out afterwards, and we would talk about it.”