‘Darao mat isko’: Varun Dhawan commended for the way he protected South star Samantha Ruth from paparazzi ‘without touching her’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai on Friday night.

As the paparazzi couldn’t control their excitement, Varun was seen taking good care of the new guest, Samantha, in the town.

Varun was in a casual orange tee, which he wore with denim. Samantha looked lovely in a hoodie.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Varun Dhawan was heard telling paparazzi, “Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring her)?”

Samantha was seen smiling as she heard Varun.

Varun escorting Samantha and had his arms round her, making an attempt to defend her from others.

Varun told the folks to step away as Samantha walked in direction of her automotive. She was heard saying, “Thank you.”

Reacting to the video, a number of followers praised Varun. One said, “Love the way he just kept his arms around to protect..but didn’t touch her… he’s very good.”

“The supportive costar anyone can get,” commented one other fan.

“He always protects his co-star so well,” said one. “Varun is sooo humble man. Love you Sam,” wrote one.

“Aren’t they doing a series together,” requested an individual. “Can’t wait to see both of them in citadel,” wrote a fan.