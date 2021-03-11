D’Arcy Carden on her bond with co-star Melanie Field

Prime Video’s upcoming sports dramedy, A League of Their Own, is an adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 eponymous classic film.

Co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, the story revolves around an entire generation of women joining hands to play professional baseball, both inside and outside of All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during World War II.

The stellar cast features D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Melanie Field, Priscilla Delgado, GbemisolaIkumel, Roberta Colindrez and Kelly McCormack.

Recently, D’Arcy and Melanie, who play Greta Gill and Jo De Luca, respectively, spoke about the friendship they forged on the sets, and off-camera. D’Arcy said, “Jo and Greta’s friendship, which is so deep and almost like family, is a hard thing for two actors, who have never met each other, to fake. But Melanie and I lucked out with this instant bond and sort of undeniable chemistry that we found in the audition room. It was never forced chemistry. It was so natural. Our characters have created this set of rules and they have really lived life.”