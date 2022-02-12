Dark Mysteries- Anjaan Kahaniyaan to uncover paranormal incidents

Launched on February 11, Discovery+ ’s new original Dark Mysteries – Anjaan Kahaniyaan unravels many unexplained mysteries. Based on first-hand accounts of those who claim to have experienced black magic, reincarnations, curses, haunting and other supernatural phenomena, the show will reveal myriad stories.

The series will take you on a thrilling chase across India looking for these mysteries; to see if science can demystify them or if they defy ordinary logic. This 6-part series will unearth some of the most spine-tingling beliefs across India, diving deep down to their roots.

From the experinces of a paranormal expert at the abandoned Lambi Dehar mines in Uttarakhand to witnessing live exorcisms at Harshu Dham in Chainpur, Bihar, to the mystery village of Kuldhara where 1,500 residents are said to have vanished without a trace to the amazing story of children who seem to have clear and sharp memories of previous births, the series will keep the viewers hooked.