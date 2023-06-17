Darshan Dave joins &TV’s show Doosri Maa

Actor Darshan Dave is set to join the cast of &TV’s family drama Doosi Maa. Talking about his character, Darshan Dave says, “My character, Randheer Sharma, will bring a fresh wave of twists, turns, and drama. I am grateful to be able to play him, as it allows me to explore the depths of this unique, layered character.”

He adds, “Joining the show has brought me immense joy. What makes it even more exciting is that we are shooting in my hometown, Jaipur. My family, avid viewers of the show, is eagerly waiting to watch me. However, I have kept my character’s details a secret from them. The show’s unique concept has captured the audience’s attention, and I am grateful for their support. The entire team has been warm and welcoming.”