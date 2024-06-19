Darshan Thoogudeepa’s former manager has been missing: Report

Chandigarh, June 19
Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa has admitted to his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case as per the remand copy submitted to the 24th ACMM court, stated sources on Wednesday, adding that he has confessed to giving money to other accused.
The remand copy was submitted to the court seeking judicial custody of the 15th accused Karthik aka Kappe and the 17th accused Nikhil Nayak.
As per the remand copy, Darshan had given Rs 30 lakh to the accused, Pradosh, to manage the police and lawyers, and to pay those who disposed of the body. The police have seized the money from Pradosh’s residence.
With the arrest of all 17 accused in the case, the mystery of the disappearance of Darshan’s former manager Mallikarjun B Sankanagoudar has surfaced.
According to reports by OneIndia, Mallikarjun has been missing since 2016. He worked with Darshan, managing his film schedules, production and distribution. However, he faced financial losses, leading him into debt.
One of his creditors and veteran actor Arjun Sarja, who reportedly lent him Rs 1 crore, filed a case against Mallikarjun, citing an agreement related to the distribution of the movie ‘Prema Baraha,’ which he directed.
Reports suggest that Mallikarjun allegedly misappropriated around Rs 2 crore from Darshan.
With inputs from IANS
