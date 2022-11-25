Darsheel Safary and Revathi Pillai open up about their first crush

Amazon miniTV recently premiered a short film, Capital A small a. The story revolves around the lives of two teenagers—Aanshi, played by Revathi Pillai, and Aadi, played by Darsheel Safary. The two instantly click when they meet for the first time but things go downhill when their friends and classmates start making jokes about the difference in their heights.

Talking about their first crush, Revathi shares, “There was a guy in my class and on my birthday, I gave him an extra chocolate. It was so obvious that the entire class started teasing me. Later, I got to know that he had feelings for me too. My experience was a little embarrassing but it worked out well as we became best friends later on.

Darsheel added, “My first crush was in first standard. I remember her in two ponytails, spectacles, and a typical expression she wore all day. It was her smile that I had fallen for. She was the first girl I sat next to at school and we instantly connected. After a few days all I could see was her!”