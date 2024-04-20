Daytime Emmy Awards introduce category changes for 51st annual ceremony

ANI

Washington, April 20

The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for a showdown between Netflix’s documentary series ‘African Queens: Njinga’ and three long-standing daytime dramas: CBS’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and Peacock’s ‘Days of Our Lives’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, each of these productions has snagged an impressive dozen nominations. Following closely behind is the enduring ABC soap opera ‘General Hospital’ with 11 nominations.

In the talk show realm, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has garnered the most nods with nine nominations, followed by ‘The View’ with seven nominations.

Some newcomers to the Emmy scene include ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ on Max for Best Lifestyle Program, ‘Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays’ on Food Network for Culinary Series, ‘Neighbours’ on Amazon Freevee for Daytime Drama, and ‘Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper’ on Nat Geo for Travel, Adventure and Nature, along with a nod for Best Daytime Personality in a non-daily format.

Among the surprises is the nomination of Eric Braeden, who received his first Emmy nod in 20 years for his portrayal of Victor Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless.’ Braeden, who previously declined submissions for consideration, last won the prestigious award in 1998.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has introduced changes to this year’s categories, including the elimination of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama and Outstanding Promotional Announcement categories.

Additionally, they merged the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-fiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Daytime Non-fiction Special into Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-fiction Programme.

Moreover, the Daytime Programme Host category has been divided into two: Daytime Personality Daily and Daytime Personality Non-daily.

The nominees span various categories, covering a wide array of daytime programming.

The ceremony, set to air live on June 7 on CBS and Paramount+, promises to be an exciting celebration of excellence in daytime television.

Updates on the lifetime achievement honourees, hosts, presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honourees will be announced soon.

The Daytime Emmy Awards continue to honour outstanding achievements in daytime television, showcasing the talent and creativity of the industry’s finest.

