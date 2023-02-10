'DDLJ' to get a wider release this V-Day

Mumbai, February 10
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is set for a wider release on Valentine's Day.
Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said: "'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengea' (DDLJ), the longest running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since it's historic release." "This year, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!" DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.
Rohan said: "YRF & SRK are not only synonymous with delivering Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters but also for collaborating on films which have redefined the Indian film industry and have had a lasting cultural impact." He added: "It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th year celebrations and this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF's 50 year celebrations!"
IANS
