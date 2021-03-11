Dear Zindagi fame actor Keshav Uppal plays an ethical hacker in Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani starrer series Cyber Vaar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

Chandigarh-based actor Keshav Uppal, who was seen in film Dear Zindagi, ALT Balaji’s series FU.. Ok and Hiccups and Hookups series, is now a part of crime-thriller 'Cyber Vaar - Har Screen Crime Scene' streaming on Voot.

Directed by Ankush Bhatt and Randeep Shantaram Mahadik, the 20-episode series also stars Mohit Malik, Sanaya Irani, Neha Khan, Amitabh Ghanekar and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Talking about his role, Keshav shares, "I’m playing the role of Tech Bro K, an ethical hacker from Canada who assists the Mumbai police special cyber squad, ‘trace’ in solving cybercrime. Tech Bro K lives in his own bubble and has a very out-of-the-box approach towards every case and sometimes that is what is needed to solve cases, you will get to see all of that over the next few weeks."

When asked how he landed the role, he says, "I got a call for the audition randomly. I tested for the part and was locked for it in less than 24 hours. I did a small coding course during the lockdown, so that came in handy prepping for this show."

Ahead of the show, Keshav shared what the team Trace looks like:

Describing his working experience with his co-stars Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani he tells, "It was actually a lot of fun shooting with both of them. Mohit is a very centred person so we had a lot of talks about acting and performance in between shots. Sanaya is a really good friend and we spent most of our time laughing in between shots, they’re both incredible human beings."

Giving insight on his upcoming projects he shares, "I’ve done a cameo in an Amazon Mini TV show called ‘Udan Patolas’, and apart from he has, ‘Cold Mess’ - a web series that will be releasing soon."

