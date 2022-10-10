 'Dear Zindagi' to 'Tamasha': Bollywood films that talk about mental health : The Tribune India

October 10 is celebrated as World Mental Health Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in a still from 'Dear Zindagi'. ANI

Mumbai, October 10

Apart from physical health, taking care of our mental health is also very important. Every year, October 10 is celebrated as World Mental Health Day. The objective behind observing this day is to raise awareness of mental health concerns and mobilise support for the same. Over the years, many Bollywood films talked about the importance of mental health. On this day, take a look at some of the films that impacted the audience in a positive way.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the film starred Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Kaira (played by Alia), a young cinematographer, who is in search of the ideal life. Her meeting with Jug (played by Shah Rukh), an unusual thinker, provides her with a fresh perspective on life. She discovers that life is all about finding happiness in little things and accepting each other with flaws.

Chhichhore (2019)

Helmed by acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Aniruddh’s (Sushant) son who tries to commit suicide after failing the engineering entrance exam. In order to bring back his confidence and to make him happy again, Aniruddh takes a trip down memory lane and remembers his college days along with his friends who were labelled as “losers”.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Helmed by Aamir Khan and written by Amole Gupte, the film stars Darsheel Safary and Aamir in the lead roles. The plot centres around a kid, Ishaan, who suffers from dyslexia. His parents, however, do not grasp his situation and sed him to a boarding school. It demonstrates how negligence can have a bad impact on a child's mental health.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the film follows the story of two protagonists who try to commit suicide due to individual reasons but fail, eventually deciding to live all their dreams before they commit suicide again on New Years’ eve. Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film suffers from acute stress disorder after being bankrupt, whereas Priyanka Chopra's character is heartbroken after being dumped by her fiancée.

Tamasha (2015)

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles The film follows the story of Ved, an adult who experiences identity crisis and eventually attempts to follow his heart. The film depicts how society's pressure to be perfect, along with a boring routine, can harm an individual's mental health.

