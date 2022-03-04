Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardhwaj to essay leads in Mithai

In India, almost every occasion that Indians celebrate is incomplete without the presence of mithai (sweets). With several stories having been passed down the generations around its original creation, our traditional sweets hold a lot of cultural significance that runs much deeper than the taste buds.

There is an emotional connection that each of us have with our favourite mithai. Keeping this very thought in mind, Zee TV is set for a new show titled Mithai. Debattama Saha and Ashish Bharadhwaj will be seen in the lead roles of this show.

The show is an amalgamation of a love story and a family drama all tied together inside a sweet box of traditional Indian sweets. Debattama says, “The moment I read the script, it was instantly a yes from my side. In fact, being a Bengali, sweets are an important part of our culture.” Aashish adds, “Unlike Mithai, my character holds a very strong grudge against sweets for personal reasons but otherwise he is a practical, focused person who is extremely sensitive.”