Debattama Saha transforms her makeup room into her second home

While all the actors of Zee TV’s latest fiction offering Mithai are working round the clock to keep their audience entertained, it looks like Debattama Saha, who plays lead role, is going the extra mile to make herself feel at home on the sets of Mithai.

In fact, the actress recently transformed her makeup room into a comfortable space that she calls ‘her home away from home.’ She has got everything that is essential to making her feel at home.

As Debattama says, “I love my makeup room ever since I transformed it. The Mithai set now feels like my second home, a home away from my home where I can go every day and be comfortable. I have kept a lot of soft toys in the makeup room for my comfort and have also added a few frames of motivational and make-up quotes to start my day with

positivity.”