Debattama Saha transforms her makeup room into her second home

While all the actors of Zee TV’s latest fiction offering Mithai are working round the clock to keep their audience entertained, it looks like Debattama Saha, who plays lead role, is going the extra mile to make herself feel at home on the sets of Mithai.
In fact, the actress recently transformed her makeup room into a comfortable space that she calls ‘her home away from home.’ She has got everything that is essential to making her feel at home.
As Debattama says, “I love my makeup room ever since I transformed it. The Mithai set now feels like my second home, a home away from my home where I can go every day and be comfortable. I have kept a lot of soft toys in the makeup room for my comfort and have also added a few frames of motivational and make-up quotes to start my day with
positivity.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala