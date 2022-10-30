Debosmita Roy receives Amit Kumar’s autograph on her golden mike

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, and hosted by guest host Harsh Limbachiyaa, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol welcomed Amit Kumar on the sets for the Kishore Kumar Special episode. Performing on stage, contestant Debosmita Roy sang Tu Tu Hai Vahi and Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina. Receiving compliments on her performance from the judges and Amit Kumar alike, Debosmita requested Amit Kumar to give her an autograph on the golden mike she received during the auditions. Amit Kumar not only signed an autograph for her but also said, “You will be the voice of our industry soon.”

In the upcoming episode, host Aditya Narayan will be seen as Lyle, the crocodile from movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile.