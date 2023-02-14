Deepak Tijori makes a comeback with Ittar, romantic drama starring Rituparna Sengupta

ANI
Mumbai, February 14
Actor Deepak Tijori is all set to make his acting comeback with the upcoming romantic film 'Ittar'.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look motion poster of the film which he captioned, "DEEPAK TIJORI RETURNS TO ACTING WITH 'ITTAR'... #DeepakTijori will be seen in a new avtaar in #Ittar, a mature love story directed by #NationalAward winner #VeenaBakshi... Deepak features with #NationalAward winner #RituparnaSengupta in the film, produced by #TriforceEntertainment."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by the national award winner Veena Bakshi the film also stars actor Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Apart from this, Tijori will be also directing an adventure thriller film 'Tipppsy'.
"Besides acting in #Ittar, #DeepakTijori has also acted as well as directed an adventure-thriller, titled #Tipppsy... Costars five actresses... Produced by #RajuChadha and #DeepakTijori," Taran Adarsh captioned.
Tijori marked his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster musical romantic film 'Aashiqui' which was released in the year 1990.
In the film he was seen in a supporting role.
He was also a part of some other blockbuster films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Khiladi', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Baadshah', 'Vaastav', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Raja Natwarlal' and many more.
Apart from acting, he also directed several Bollywood films like 'Oops!', 'Fareb', 'Fox', and 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani'.
