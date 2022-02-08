Deepika goes ‘yuck’ at comments asking her if she took permission from Ranveer for intimate scenes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has reacted to the trolls who asked her whether Ranveer Singh gave nod to her sharing intimate moments with Siddhant Chaturvedi in their upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Deepika regarded such remarks as stupid and insane. “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”, said the actress

On asking about Ranveer’s reaction, the actress said that he liked her performance and he is extremely proud of her. Deepika said, “I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

The trailer of movie was out on January 20 and is being highly praised. The actress has shown an amazing chemistry with her co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is one of the first Indian projects to have an intimacy director on board. Dar Gai, an India-based Ukraine-born filmmaker, is credited as the intimacy director on Gehraiyaan.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is an Amazon Original film that will start streaming from February 11.

