Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer Singh her 'happy place' in latest Instagram post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. ANI



Mumbai, May 12

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most admired Bollywood couples. Fans eagerly wait for the duo's lovey-dovey moments to pop up on their social media feeds.

Monday literally turned special for DeepVeer's fans as the couple treated them to their exchange of sweet words on Instagram.

As Deepika featured on the cover of Time magazine, her husband Ranveer took to Instagram and called her "iconic." 

The praise did not stop here.

Ranveer dropped a photo of Deepika from the photoshoot for one of the leading magazines and wrote, "World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl."

Ranveer's gesture won Deepika's heart.

Reacting to the praises, she wrote, "My happy place..."

Deepika and Ranveer married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Konkani one, and a Sikh Anand Karaj.

In her Time magazine interview, Deepika also talked about marriages today.

"Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today -- I sound like some love guru (laughs) -- but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one," Deepika said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, 'Pathaan'. 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

