Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Festival jury

The actor is first Indian to be signed by Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Festival jury

Jury members Vincent Lindon, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi and Deepika Padukone stand on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. Reuters

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Being a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury is a personal triumph but also a victory for the South Asian community and a recognition for India and its values, says Deepika Padukone, the first Indian since Vidya Balan in 2013 to be chosen for the honour.

Padukone, part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the festival that runs from May 17 to 28, is also hoping the discussion in the media this time will be more about the celebration of Indian talent and cinema and less on fashion.

Balan's fashion choices had come under intense scrutiny when she was part of the jury, which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony of the festival.

“I hope we realise that there is so much more… Of course, fashion is fun, it should be fun. And it's also a very personal thing. But I hope that Indian media has learned from that last experience and realises that we have the power to actually change that narrative and talk about what a big moment this is for India,” Padukone told PTI in an online interview ahead of the festival.

“I don't think it deserves pages and pages of news. I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema,” she added.

The star of films such as “Piku” and “Padmaavat” will be sitting on the jury along with French actor Vincent Lindon, the president, as well as English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

Padukone said she is curious about the two weeks she will spend watching films and interacting with fellow jury members.

"While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this," the actor said.

“To see India being recognised at a global level at a platform like this... I think it says a lot about where we are as a nation and the road ahead for us as a nation,” the “Gehraiyaan” actor added.

This is not the first time she part of the festival. Her previous engagements were brand related and red-carpet events.

Those from India who have been a part of Cannes jury include the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

Padukone said she is grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to the experience.

The 36-year-old, who recently became the first Indian to be signed on by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, said her selection as a jury member at Cannes inspires her as a producer-actor as it shows that people around the world are “actually sitting up and recognising India and its values”.

Padukone said she doesn't often look back at her career but being selected as a jury member for a prestigious festival like Cannes has made her reflect on her journey.

“I do look back, but maybe not often enough. But it's moments like these that make me look back at my journey. It's moments when you are selected to represent the country at a festival like this, it makes you realise, ‘wow, like 15 years of my career'. These are the moments that make you realise, ‘Okay, not bad. I think I have done really well',” the actor said.

The actor, daughter of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, said she lives with the attitude of an athlete, not letting success or failure affect her.

“My inherent nature is maybe that of an athlete where you don't dwell too much on the result of anything-good or bad. It's more like you observe and learn from any situation and then move forward. It's something that my dad taught me and sports taught me that whether it is success or failure, you don't take either of it too seriously."

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary “All That Breathes” and Pratham Khurana's short film in Le Cinef (a competition for film schools) are India's only cinematic representation at the main festival.

Sen's Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary premieres in the ‘Special Screening' segment of the gala.

India is also the official country of honour at the Marche du Cannes (Cannes Film Market). Besides, the festival will showcase a restored version of Satyajit Ray's “Pratidwandi”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

3
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

4
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

5
World

Local residents join enraged Sikh community members to protest against killing of two traders in northwest Pakistan

6
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

7
Nation

Supreme Court restrains son from dealing in properties of 89-year-old mother suffering from dementia

8
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI holds search operations at Karti Chidambaram's premises

The investigating agency has filed a fresh case against Cong...

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

'This is not just increasing internet speed but also the pac...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Floods affect nearly 2 lakh people in Assam

Floods affect nearly 2 lakh people in Assam

Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 district...

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopla Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner