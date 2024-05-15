Deepika Padukone embraces her ‘desi’ side amid babymoon bliss with Ranveer Singh

ANI

Mumbai, May 15

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are currently basking in the joys of their babymoon, enjoying a luxurious retreat in anticipation of their forthcoming parenthood.

Amidst the serenity of their vacation, Deepika recently shared a heartwarming post on social media, playfully affirming her ‘desi’ identity.

The post in question came from none other than chef Kunal Kapur, who humorously highlighted the significance of a spoon with a fancy handle, cheekily suggesting it as “the national spoon of India”.

Inquiring, “Are you even desi if you don’t have this spoon?” Kapur’s jest struck a chord with Deepika, who reposted the message on her Instagram stories with a sticker boldly proclaiming ‘Truth’.

