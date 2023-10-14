Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in checkered suit at IOC Mumbai session

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

In a gathering of stars and athletes, Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone, made a striking entrance at the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. This event carries immense significance as it brings together IOC members to shape the future of the Olympic Games on Indian soil, marking a return after nearly four decades.

The Jio World Centre in Mumbai came alive with the glitz and glamour of Bollywood as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session. This event is no ordinary affair, as it assembles IOC members from around the world to deliberate on pivotal decisions regarding the Olympic Games' destiny.

India's role as host for the second time after a 40-year hiatus, since the last session in 1983 held in New Delhi, has added a sense of historical importance.

Deepika Padukone, one of the country's most-iconic actors, made quite the fashion statement during the inauguration. Dressed in a stylish checkered pantsuit, she exuded boss girl vibes. Her hair was elegantly tied in a neat bun, and she complemented her ensemble with black stilettos and diamond earrings. A chic, white handbag with black accents completed the look. Keeping her makeup minimal, Deepika let her outfit do all the talking.

Deepika Padukone was not the only A-lister present at the grand event. Joining her were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, adding more star power to the evening. Take a look at their video:

Among the athletes, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra made a noteworthy appearance, further elevating the event's status.

The 141st IOC Session being hosted in India not only underscores the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation but also celebrates sporting excellence, embodying the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event is expected to be graced by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, alongside other IOC members, prominent figures from Indian sports, and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

On the professional front, Deepika recently made an extended cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. She is gearing up for her next big project, 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, she has the intriguing film 'Kalki 2898-AD' in her lineup, featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

