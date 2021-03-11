Deepika Padukone gives Met Gala a miss to do this; fans ask why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has disappointed some of her fans by skipping Met Gala 2022. Instead of being at the fashion extravaganza, she chose to spend the day with a friend, donning a ‘naturalist’ cap. Vinita Chaitanya, an interior designer, shared a happy photo with Deepika on her social media.

In the picture, both the friends (Vinita and Deepika) are standing among tecoma shrubs, admiring the beauty of yellow bells as they enjoy being in nature. The two are also twinning in similar outfits in ivory colour. Sharing the post, Vinita captioned it as "Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist #worklife #interiordesigner"

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinita Chaitanya (@vinitachaitanya)

The moment this photo reached the internet, Deepika’s fans has a lot to say. While most appreciated her time in natures, some even expressed disappointment for not seeing her at this year’s Met Gala event.

A fan commented, "She's not attending the Met Gala this year ???," and another one asked, "Why isn't she at MET?"

A screenshot of the comments on Vinita Chaitanya's Instagram post.

In 2019, Deepika Padukone dressed in Zac Posen’s bubblegum pink strapless gown with sculpted details left everyone in awe. She looked stunning and many even compared her to Barbie doll.

Check out Deepika’s look from Met Gala 2019:

Met Gala 2022, which was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, had ‘Gilded Glamour’ as its theme. One of the most important nights in fashion, music, and the art world, The Met Gala, saw A-list celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet. The event saw stars including Kim Kardarshian, Katy Perry, Blake Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds, Alicia Keys, Elon Musk among others.

Entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made an appearance at the Met Gala 2022 wearing a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She was the sole Indian presence at the gala.

#deepika padukone #met gala