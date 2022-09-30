Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 30

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. While there have been rumours about her separation with Ranveer Singh, the Chennai Express actress seemed calm and composed. She was wearing a black and white striped sweater over a black tee-shirt and blue denim. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept her make-up minimal. Her airport look was comfortable with her black boots upping the style quotient.

There are videos and pictures on social media that show Deepika smiling as she poses for the media.

Recently, it was also reported that Deepika faced some health issues and was rushed to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

The buzz also is that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reached a rough patch in their relationship. It all began with a viral tweet that claimed that all in not well between the couple.

But, at the FICCI Frames fast track event, Ranveer Singh tried to clear the air. He spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," he said.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life,” Ranveer added.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Deepika Padukone has her kitty full. She has Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. There is Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

