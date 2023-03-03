Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan as presenter at Oscars 2023

Mumbai, March 3
Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the chosen few from the world who will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 ceremony.
Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She broke the news on social media:
A list of names was shared on The Academy's Instagram handle. The caption read: "Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95." Check it out:
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddhant Anand.
She will also be seen in 'Project K', alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
