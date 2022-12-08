Deepika Padukone kisses hubby Ranveer Singh at Current laga re launch, he is 'fixated on his queen'

Mumbai, December 8
The most endearing love birds of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire at the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' on Thursday.
Check out their hook step:
View this post on Instagram
The actress, who portrays a Tamil character in the song, gave a peck on her husband Ranveer's cheek as the event began.
Ranveer for his part was smitten once again by his lady love and he affirmed the same when he said: "Throughout the duration of the song, I always keep looking at her and I can say that for real life as well."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The song, which is full of multiple hook steps, had Ranveer practising for 10 days.
As the two pose for media:
View this post on Instagram
He added: "I'm fixated on her, that's how I can put it mildy. She's not just the queen of entertainment but also the queen of my life".
"Mujhe laga log inko (Deepika) hi dekhenge toh main apni taraf se thodi zyada practice kar leta hoon to match up to her (I thought people will anyway look at her so, I practiced more so that some attention falls on me as well)." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh
The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: With Congress heading for victory, CM Jairam Thakur to hand over resignation to Governor
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hill state has 68 seats, ...
Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet
To be lodged at a five star hotel in Mohali
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3
BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost
BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...