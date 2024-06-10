Deepika Padukone looks intense in Kalki 2898 AD's new poster

The makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the poster of Deepika Padukone ahead of the trailer launch.
In the image, Deepika can be seen wearing a ripped shawl-type outfit. She looks intense in the poster.
Sharing the poster, she wrote, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow."
Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the Kalki world. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year.
