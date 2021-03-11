Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in white ruffled saree on the final day of 75th Cannes Film Festival, see pics

Tribune Web Desk

Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold at the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Gehraiyaan actress chose a white ruffled saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla as she walked the red carpet for one last time at Cannes 2022. Round studs in accessories, kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks for makeup, hair tied in a sleek bun, Deepika looked every bit glamorous as the festival came to an end. Pearl collar, also by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was the highlight of the look

Check out her pictures:

Fans were left spellbound by her look. One fan wrote, “

You are unstoppable queen,” another commented, “Loved every Cannes look of yours!!!” yet another said, “Why so beautiful?,” a fan also wrote, “Can she get any better”, comments like ‘royal’, ‘regal’ and many fire and heart emojis filled the comments secion.

Deepika, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2017, was representing India as a jury member this year. talked about being on the Cannes jury to Variety and said, “It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Paathan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and will be seen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan for Nag Ashwin’s next.

