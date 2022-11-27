Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic drama 'Tamasha' turns 7

ANI

Mumbai, November 27

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's romantic drama film 'Tamasha' turned 7 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a post which they captioned, "Two souls on a journey of self-discovery but together they create Tamasha in their own way, here's celebrating #7YearsOfTamasha."

In the post, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released in the year 2015, the film didn't perform well at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience.

7 years later, the film remains fans' favourite due to its amazing dialogues and storyline.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'Tamasha' marked Ranbir and Deepika's third film together after 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan and was declared as a blockbuster hit.

He will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film along with Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal'.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

She also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and 'The Intern' in her kitty.

