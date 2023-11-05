 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand video goes viral : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand video goes viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand video goes viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA sends fans into a frenzy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand video goes viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted together in Mumbai. Instagram/ranveersingh



IANS

Mumbai, November 5

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently spotted walking hand in hand, as they were making their exit from the Kalina airport in Santacruz here.

The video that went viral on social media features Deepika in a white suit, and matching dupatta, with her hair tied in a bun. She completed the look with black glasses.

Ranveer was seen donning an all black ensemble and sported a small moustache. He too completed the look with black sunglasses.

The video shows Ranveer lovingly holding Deepika's hand, while they walk towards their car. He can be seen opening the car door for his her.

We can then see the lovebirds engrossed in a happy chat, while they are sitting in the car.

Check out the video:

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “just looking like a wow.”

Another wrote: “Nice jodi.”

Most recently, Deepika was seen on Karan Johar's talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8' with Ranveer where she had opened up about her initial thoughts on relationships which aroused some controversy.

Last seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan' in a special role, and before that in ‘Pathaan' in a lead role, Deepika is set to make her Telugu debut with ‘Kalki: 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Disha Patani.

Ranveer next has ‘Singham Again' in the pipeline.

#Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

2
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

3
Haryana

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

4
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

5
India

Snake venom, religion, 'roasts', politics, YouTuber Elvish Yadav no stranger to controversy

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against mob forcing official to burn paddy straw

7
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

8
Comment GOOD SPORT

Choking on cricket field

9
Entertainment

Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

10
India

Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency in judgment, cannot overrule it: CJI Chandrachud

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...

ICC World Cup: India opt to bat against South Africa

ICC World Cup: India go 2 down after strong start; Gill departs for 23

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place...

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

At present, women officers get maternity leave of 180 days w...

Four cops, forest guard among eight more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

So far, 18 persons have been arrested by the SIT


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits