 Deepika Padukone returns to India after presenting at Oscars, aces airport look : The Tribune India

Deepika Padukone returns to India after presenting at Oscars, aces airport look

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage

Deepika Padukone returns to India after presenting at Oscars, aces airport look

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai. Instagram/viralbhayani



ANI

ANI

Mumbai, March 18

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made everyone proud with her appearance at Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles, has returned home.

On Friday night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

She was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked her.

She looked classy in a black turtle neck sweatshirt paired with black pants and black boots. She accentuated her airport look with big frames and a black bag.

The all-black airport look of Deepika won netizens' hearts.

Reacting to her papped images, a social media user commented, "How adorable." "When it comes to nailing airport look, Deepika knows the best," another one wrote.

Check this out:

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!" She added, "It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film 'RRR' this is Naatu Naatu."

For her red carpet look, she wore a black off-shoulder gown from designer label Louis Vuitton.

Here's the picture:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit the theatres in January 2024.

She also has 'Project K' and 'The Intern' remake in her kitty. ()

#deepika padukone

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

3
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

4
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

5
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

6
Nation

Judges' appointment: RAW report is sought in 'extraordinary circumstances', says Rijiju

7
Chandigarh

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

8
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

9
Diaspora

Swami Nithyananda’s ‘fake country’ Kailasa cons 30 US cities with ‘sister-city’ scam: Report

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Qaumi Morcha activists have blocked road near Sohana Chowk i...

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot pr...

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests

Prosecutors consider charges against former US President ove...

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Says judiciary has to be protected from outside influences i...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Haryana sarpanches back on road in Panchkula, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Dentist’s Abduction: Supreme Court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

Chandigarh fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Rain in region brings down temperatures

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found in Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state