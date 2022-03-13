Deepika Padukone says she was ‘made to feel like a person of colour’, netizens lash out

Chandigarh, March 13
Deepika Padukone recently shared some pictures from her photo-shoot for Allure magazine. Describing it to be a great feat, she called her journey an arduous one. In her caption, the actor says ‘she was made to feel a person of colour’.
The statement it looks hasn’t gone down well with netizens. There are comments that are not only questioning her point of view but also asking her ‘what’s wrong with being a person of colour?’ and that if ‘being a POC is an insult?’
Deepika’s caption reads, “From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.”
A user commented, "Made to feel like a person of colour" what does that even mean? You are a POC.” Another suggested, “Just say darker skinned instead of 'person of colour'.” A comment reads, “You ARE a person of colour. Is being a person of colour an insulting thing? What is the point of your caption?”
Yet another said, “You mean to say ‘inferior’ and not person of colour, because there is nothing wrong with being a person of colour! Unfortunate phrasing.”
A third user wrote, “You live in India. We’re all people of colour here. Your post makes absolutely no sense.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
There are comments such as, “How is, someone who has spent most of their life in India, made to feel a person of colour? Especially, if that person belongs to top heirarchy of caste and class...”
“I find the caption slightly misleading. What exactly do you mean by "made to feel like a person of colour" when you are a person of colour?”
“Girllll… made to feel like person of colour, girl we all born brown… what u saying.”
“What are you talking about? You got treated as a "person of color" in Bengaluru or Mumbai?”
“Stunning as always but you should be proud to be a person of color! The caption is actually pretty derogatory.”
“Made to feel like a person of colour? WHAT 😂 You ARE a person of colour, and you've lived in India where everyone is a person of colour. Don't just spout words without understanding them. Bollywood celebrities have zero brain cells.”
